Pepsi is to launch a limited-edition blue cola called Pepsi Electric.

The “zesty citrus” flavoured cola is to launch across convenience, wholesale and grocery for a period of 12 months in 500ml plain pack (rsp: £1.99) and PMP (£1.35) formats.

It will join Pepsi’s flavoured portfolio, which includes Pepsi Max Cherry, Lime and Mango and is worth £200m [NIQ 52 w/e 13 April].

The sugar-free NPD would “help retailers cater to those demographics on the hunt for innovative new products”, Pepsi manufacturer Britvic said.

It had been developed on the back of Kantar insight showing taste was the biggest driver of choice for cola consumers, the supplier added.

“Pepsi Electric embodies shopper preferences for fresh, special-edition flavours while incorporating the unmissable vibrant blue cola liquid, which will grab shopper attention at shelf and capture the next generation,” said Britvic retail commercial director for GB Ben Parker.

The launch was “set to help retailers increase basket spend” and take advantage of a flavoured cola segment growing three times faster than unflavoured cola, according to NIQ data, Parker added.

Pepsi is not the only soft drinks brand to bring out blue NPD this year. In February, Lucozade launched a trio of drinks across its Sport, Energy and Alert ranges.

The ‘Blucozade’ blitz represented the first time the brand had brought its sub-brands together for a single launch.