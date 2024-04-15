Soft drinks supplier Punchy is to launch a duo of new canned hydration drinks.

Blueberry and Mango (rsp: £2/10/250ml) are to launch in M&S, on Ocado and via eight national wholesalers from later this month.

The pair are lightly sparkling, free from caffeine and artificial sweeteners, vegan-friendly and contain ingredients including magnesium and potassium.

They would “serve to support muscle function, reduce fatigue and balance electrolytes so as to keep dehydration at bay”, Punchy said.

Their launch would “help move hydration drinks out of the confines of the gym and into everyday life”, the B Corp-certified soft drinks brand added.

“At Punchy, we’re forever looking for white space – the categories with legacy brands but a real lack of challenger brand vibrance and quality – and that’s exactly what we found in hydration” said Punchy co-founder Paddy Cavanagh-Butler.

He added there was a clear opportunity in sports hydration for “a brand that offered a highly effective, great-tasting drink that took no shortcuts on ingredients”.

Punchy’s sports hydration range will go into front of store fridges in M&S stores, but can be transported and stored ambiently at home.

The brand – which launched in January 2020 – also makes sparkling soft drinks in flavours including Peach, Ginger & Chai, Cucumber, Yuzu & Rosemary and Blood Orange, Bitters & Cardamom.

They are also stocked in M&S and on Ocado.