Soft drinks brand Schweppes has introduced a four-strong range of non-alcoholic cocktails in cans.

They are: Classic Mojito, Aperitivo Spritz, Blueberry Mojito and Cranberry Spritz (all rsps: £1.39/250ml).

The slimline cans were available in Tesco now, with nationwide availability across grocery and convenience expected by the summer, according to UK manufacturer and distributor Coca-Cola Europacific Partners.

The range was primed to take advantage of adult shoppers looking to moderate their alcohol intake, as well as those looking to save money, CCEP said.

They would “broaden the relevance of the Schweppes brand” and offer “fruity refreshment for social occasions both at home and whilst out and about”, said Rob Yeoman, vice-president of commercial development at CCEP GB.

“Our new Schweppes Mocktails range provides great-tasting choices for those looking to moderate their alcohol consumption or wanting an adult option for a special or treat occasion,” Yeoman said. “When block merchandised together on shelf, the stylish and boldly coloured slim cans are really eye-catching and sure to be a hit with shoppers, driving sales for our customers.”

The range’s launch would be supported by a year-long Schweppes total brand marketing campaign, with peaks of activity throughout Easter, summer and Christmas, CCEP said.

Activity would involve digital and out-of-home advertising, paid social media and influencer activity, as well as in store activation, it added.