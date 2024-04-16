Tango is to roll out its Ice Blast flavours in an on-the-go format, launching a duo of 500ml bottles exclusively in the convenience channel.

Tango Raspberry Blast and Tango Cherry Blast (rsp: £1.99/500ml) will launch on 22 April. The flavours will also be available in packs of 12 for wholesale only.

The launch would “look to engage gen Z shoppers” with “bold flavours, striking colours and eye-catching packaging”, Tango maker Britvic said.

“As well as the delicious flavours, the eye-catching packaging and vibrant liquids will make Tango Blast unmissable on shelves and in chillers,” said Ben Parker, retail commercial director at Britvic. “We expect the launch to appeal to fans of the brand who have come to expect something bold and different from Tango, while attracting new shoppers too.”

Britvic had elected to debut its Ice Blast flavours in convenience after undertaking recent research with the ACS, which showed 57% of people who purchased soft drinks said it was the main reason they went to their local convenience store, Parker said.

“The category presents a huge opportunity in the channel, which is why we’re supporting it with the exclusive launch of the already popular Tango Ice Blast flavours in a ready-to-drink format,” he added.

The launch comes hot on the heels of Tango’s latest ‘Editions’ flavour, Tango Mango, which hit shelves at the end of January.