Tropicana has unveiled a brand refresh and a slew of new products, as it looks to bounce back from a torrid 2023.

After seeing volumes decline by 30.7% last year [NIQ 52 w/e 23 December 2023], the private equity-owned Tropicana is betting on NPD and an overhaul of its packaging to kickstart sales.

New packaging designs would create “a cohesive identity across the portfolio” while more clearly communicating “the consumer benefit of the different sub-ranges” within its range, Tropicana said.

Meanwhile, a new Special Start range – comprising a trio of “100% pure pressed fruit juices” in Sanguinello Blood Orange, Summer Blush Pink Grapefruit and Golden Sunrise Pineapple (rsp: from £3/850ml) – would offer “a perfect special breakfast or brunch accompaniment”.

The trio of juices were “sourced from the finest fruits and from locations specifically selected for their unmatched taste and colour”, according to the brand.

Alongside the Special Start range, Tropicana has also added two new flavours to its Multivitamin Boost range.

Mixed Berries and Smooth Orange have joined the brand’s existing Multifruit flavour (rsp: £3.50) in 850ml cartons. A 300ml bottled version of Mixed Berries (rsp: £1.90) has also been added.

The drinks contain 100% of the recommended daily intake of vitamin C per serving, alongside essential vitamins B1, B2, B6 and E.

They would offer “consumers more delicious ways to boost their immunity every day”, Tropicana said.

It comes after Tropicana last month unveiled two new ambient juice ranges – Rise & Shine and Tropicana Fruit Sensation.

The launches were aimed at trading consumers up from private-label juice and would “allow the juice category to thrive outside of breakfast consumption occasions” Tropicana said at the time.