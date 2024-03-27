Tesco has joined the discounters in cutting the price of Easter veg staples to just 15p each, when bought with a Clubcard.

It has cut the price of its all rounder potatoes, carrots, swede, brown onions and white cabbage to the 15p price point.

The discounts will be available from today until 2 April and have been set at a lower rate than last Easter, when they were 19p per line.

They are part of a wider price slashing initaitive for the Easter weekend which also includes deals on meat, fish, easter eggs and hot cross buns.

“We’re delighted to be helping our customers celebrate Easter with great value options for every budget,” said Ashwin Prasad, Tesco’s chief commercial officer. “We have an exciting selection of great quality staples and treats, so whether you plan to make the most of the long weekend with a roast for the whole family, an Easter egg hunt or are hosting friends, we have everything you need for a fantastic Easter at Tesco.”

Tesco is just the latest of the retailers to cut the price of veg lines as Lidl reduced green beans, British carrots, British white potatoes, Deluxe Echalion shallots, British swede and spring onions to 15p per SKU.

Meanwhile Aldi cut white potatoes, carrots, large garlic bulbs, red and white cabbages, large brown onions, swede and fresh cut rosemary also down to 15p.

Similarly to Tesco, Sainsbury’s Nectar card shoppers can also save over the Easter period with By Sainsbury’s carrots, parsnips, white potatoes, swede and savoy cabbage being reduced to 15p when bought with Nectar.

Tesco is also offering discounts elsewhere, with 50% off some centrepieces and roasting joints on Clubcard Prices including a Tesco Whole Lamb Leg (£6.50 per kilo), Tesco Large Beef Roasting Joint with Basting Fat (£6 per kilo), Tesco Boneless Salmon Side (£12 per kg) and Tesco Finest Smoked or Unsmoked Wiltshire Gammon Joint (£6 per kilo).

The retailer has also included 120 Easter eggs on Clubcard Prices and put many hot cross bun flavours on a two for £2.50 deal.