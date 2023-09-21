Turnover at AF Blakemore climbed 3.9% to £1.24bn in the year ending 30 April 2023, with the wholesaler hailing improved availability and productivity in its supply chain.

The company, which supplies Spar stores and foodservice businesses, said it had enhanced collaboration with suppliers, resulting in a 10% increase in inbound availability, which allowed it to have the “right products in the right places” to meet customer needs.

EBITDA shot up by 65%, from £14.8m to £24.4m, demonstrating the business’s resilience despite national supply chain challenges last year, according to chairman Peter Blakemore.

“As one of the only independent convenience wholesalers and retailers in the UK, our store teams have delivered exemplary customer service and made a notable contribution to the communities in which we operate.

“Spar stores have consistently invested in customer needs for fresh food to go and convenient fresh food for later categories, alongside innovative promotions and new to market product launches, such as Prime Hydration,” he added. “These initiatives have contributed to a notable increase in like-for-like sales.”

The wholesaler said it was continuing to build relationships with existing customers across its foodservice arm, and was looking to grow revenue in the leisure, education, and travel sectors.

“Our trajectory in the current financial year already reflects an upward momentum,” added Blakemore. “I wish to acknowledge and thank our dedicated colleagues, loyal customers, partners and suppliers, for their continued support.”