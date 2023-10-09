Scottish Spar wholesaler CJ Lang has bought independent convenience chain ScotFresh, taking its managed estate to 112 stores.

Previously supplied by Booker, the acquisition will see ScotFresh’s nine stores and 130 colleagues supplied and served by CJ Lang’s distribution centre in Dundee, as well as its central support team.

The stores are based in Glasgow, including in Riddrie, Cardonald and Denny.

CJ Lang said, however, that the stores would retain their existing branding and operate as a separate business unit initially.

“We are delighted to confirm that we have acquired the ScotFresh Group of nine stores,” said CJ Lang CEO Colin McLean. “ScotFresh has an excellent reputation in the industry and is a well-recognised brand with significant customer loyalty and strong relationships with suppliers.

“For now, the stores will remain branded as ScotFresh, and we will run the operation as a separate business unit within our own business so we can share best practice. We look forward to welcoming the ScotFresh management team and all store colleagues into the CJ Lang family.”

ScotFresh chairman Shaun Marwaha added: “We are very pleased that our business has been acquired by CJ Lang & Son. It is important to us that we sold to a business who understands customer service, knows their customers and delivers great service. CJ Lang is a fantastic Scottish family business, and we know the ScotFresh stores and colleagues are in great hands.

“CJ Lang is passionate about working with local suppliers and offer great prices on a vast array of essential food and drink items, a range of services and affordable, great quality food to go.

“A huge thank you to all staff and colleagues who have worked with us over the years. Your support has been invaluable, and I very much hope you are looking forward to this new and exciting chapter.”