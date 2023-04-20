Cook has reported strong Easter trading figures, with sales growing by 24% compared with the same period last year.

Sales at Cook’s 96 retail shops increased by 31% over the two-week period, covering the weeks prior to and post Easter.

The frozen food retailer said that the increased figures could be partially attributed to the four and eight-person meal category, which grew by 40% despite no additional promotional activity.

It said that a decline in the number of people eating out in restaurants and seeking high-quality alternatives at home may also have influenced the strong growth.

“It’s great that more people are trusting us to do their cooking for important occasions,” said Cook chief sales officer Chris Portwood.

“We expect the coronation long weekend to be similarly strong, especially for products like our big, handmade quiches that serve 12.”

The business opened its latest store in Kingsthorpe, Northampton just before Easter, with an additional four shops planned for 2023.

It comes as Cook announced it would be launching at least 15 vending machines for its frozen meals this year.