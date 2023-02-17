James Badger
James covers the wholesale, convenience and retail sectors for The Grocer.
Contact info
- Tel:
- 01293 610261
- Email:
- james.badger@thegrocer.co.uk
- Analysis & Features
Power List: The most influential women in grocery wholesale
Female talent continues to rise to the top of the food industry, yet gender diversity is still far from perfect
- News
JJ Foodservice set to double the number of schools it works with by 2026
JJ said it planned to attract schools with its fully digitalised ordering systems and strong focus on sustainable produce and social value
- News
Public sector food provision plans ‘potentially catastrophic’ say wholesalers
Under the new plans, the government is preparing a tender for a four-year £100m contract supplying 14,000 food and drink products for the public sector
- News
FWD launches Diversity in Wholesale initiative
The move is intended ensure all forms of diversity are accounted for
- News
Fresh Direct invests £2m in Bicester site as demand increases
As part of the expansion, Fresh Direct has also added two new development chefs and one product development executive to its team
- News
Sugro UK offers open banking service to members
Average credit card interchange fees for wholesalers have increased significantly over the past year, largely due to an increased use of corporate cards
- News
Pricecheck announces exclusive new partnerships with a series of brands
The wholesaler said it had agreed partnerships with brands including W7 cosmetics, Interlude sanitary care, and Enjoy Chocolate
- News
Logistics provider DX appoints Paul Ibbetson as new CEO
Ibbetson spent over 10 years as operations director of Tuffnells Parcel Express, before joining DX in 2017 as MD of the business’ freight division
- News
Parfetts expands team to support retailers and grow sales
The wholesaler has appointed three new regional managers who will oversee a network of 25 regional development advisors
- News
Sysco extends partnership with food charity City Harvest
City Harvest will collect surplus food from Fresh Direct, Wild Harvest, and Brakes’ London depots several times a week
- News
Bidcorp UK acquires Suffolk-based wholesaler Thomas Ridley Foodservice
Formerly a member of the Country Range group, Thomas Ridley has over 2,000 catering and hospitality customers throughout London and East Anglia
- News
CJ Lang & Son to implement new technology to drive business efficiency
The company has partnered with software company Relex Solutions to automate and optimise its business processes
- News
Parfetts to open nine new The Local stores by the end of March
The opening of the new stores will take the overall total in the estate to 29, just 18 months after it launched
- News
Sysco GB appoints Andy Pembroke as new MD of Fresh Direct
He replaces Andy Farnworth, who spent over seven years heading up the fresh food supplier
- News
Cook delivers record-breaking Christmas sales figures a year on from cyber-attack
Like-for-like retail sales, including local delivery and click & collect across its 94-shop estate, were up 22% from £12.6m in 2021 to £15.7m
- News
Bidcorp acquires foodservice supplier Harvest Fine Foods
Harvest supplies over 1,000 catering establishments across the Dorset, Hampshire and Sussex areas and stocks a range of 4,500 chilled, frozen and ambient products
- News
Brakes to launch new personalised customer rewards scheme
As part of the scheme, Brakes is also partnering with the Eden Reforestation Project, a charity that supports global communities affected by deforestation
- News
Bidfood lining up Glasgow and Bedfordshire depot openings for 2023
Bidfood said both depots would include state-of-the-art technology to help it reduce its carbon footprint
- News
JJ Foodservice partners with Quorn to expand vegan range
The new products in the range, targeted at the hospitality sector, include Quorn ChiQin Buttermilk Style Burger, ChiQin Crispy Wings and ChiQin Fillets
- News
Cook EBITDA slumps £2m following Christmas 2021 cyber-attack
The attack ground manufacturing systems at its Sittingbourne site to a halt and prevented Cook from making and delivering food