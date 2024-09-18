Retailers and farmers’ markets are being urged to join the Farm Retail Association as it reveals a brand revamp.

The association described the new look as the biggest brand overhaul in its 45-year history, and set out ambitions to unite the 1,000-plus farm shops and farmers’ markets operating in the UK.

Established in 1979 and formerly known as FARMA, the FRA is the national body representing farm shops, farmers’ markets and pick-your-own businesses. Around 325 UK farm shops and farmers’ markets are currently members.

“It is vital to have one strong voice for the industry, to promote local food, low food miles and local producers to consumers and to ensure farm retailers and farmers markets continue to thrive,” said FRA chair Emma Mosey, owner of Yolk Farm in North Yorkshire.

“Today we want to encourage all farm retailers and farmers markets to join the FRA to really put our industry at the forefront.”

Mosey revealed the rebrand alongside writer and broadcaster Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall, who is patron of the FRA.

“I’m delighted to celebrate the start of a new chapter for the association and to connect with the amazing farm retail community,” he said.

The FRA has also announced it will be hosting its annual conference in March 2025 in Birmingham. With the theme of Profit With Purpose: Let’s Grow With Integrity, it will offer insights on building successful and sustainable farm retail businesses while upholding strong ethical principles. The association said attendees can expect thought-provoking discussions, networking opportunities, and practical takeaways.

The event will feature speakers including Riverford Organic Farmers founder Guy Singh-Watson, former Defra secretary George Eustice, and food journalist and broadcaster Nigel Barden.