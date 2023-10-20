Restaurant and pub operator Artfarm has revealed plans for its second farm shop site.

Due to open its doors on 15 November, the 4,000 sq ft store – called simply Farm Shop – is in London’s Mayfair and will sell a similar product range to Artfarm’s shop at Durslade Farm in Bruton, Somerset.

Located over two floors, the shop will carry many goods produced on the farm, including wine from grapes grown on the estate and cider from the orchard. It will also sell spirits created using waste and by-products from the farm’s Roth Bar & Grill.

Fridges containing cheese, meats and ready-made dishes will line the walls, alongside condiments, rubs and sauces made in the farm kitchen. Fresh fruit and vegetables will be on offer as well as freshly baked bakery items.

The shop will also champion south west producers including We are Kombucha, The Chocolate Society and Bristol-based micro distillery Psychopomp & Circumstance.

Butchers in a separate butchery room on the ground floor will break down whole carcasses and sell high-welfare meat including Durslade Farm’s own lamb and beef. The butchery will be accessible through the shop or its own entrance on Aldford Street.

Cheese toasties and hot beef sandwiches using the farm’s meat will be available alongside coffee from south west roastery Mozzo. A 40-cover eating and drink space will offer charcuterie, cheese and produce alongside a 150-bin wine list.

The lower ground floor will house individual, temperature-controlled rooms for wine and cheese, enabling the maturation of cheese and the ability to offer larger quantities for special occasions.

Artfarm said all products come with minimal packaging and all wrapping will be recyclable, reusable or compostable.

The London site, which is situated near Artfarm pub The Audley, was originally home to the flower shop of Constance Spry, who was florist to Queen Elizabeth II and a partner in London’s Le Cordon Bleu Cookery School.

As it did with projects including Durslade Farm Shop, Artfarm worked with international architectural studio Laplace on development of its London shop.

“Having been so warmly welcomed to Mayfair with the opening of The Audley, it felt right to open our first farm shop outside of Bruton in the same area,” said Artfarm CEO Ewan Venters.

“Farm Shop is a true community farm shop, celebrating the best farmers, growers and makers, and we look forward to bringing a taste of this incredible produce to London.”

Founded in 2014, Artfarm also operates venues including The Fife Arms in Braemar, Scotland, Manuela restaurant in Los Angeles, Mount St Restaurant and The Audley Public House in London, and the recently opened Fish Shop restaurant and fishmonger in Ballater. Artfarm acquired The Groucho Club in 2022.