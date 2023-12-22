Each of its products feature the chef’s name written on the pack, so even if your Christmas meal wasn’t home cooked by you, you know who is responsible.

Upmarket frozen food specialist Cook has added a host of new products to elevate Christmas for the more reluctant home cooks.

Chicken, Ginger & Lemongrass Bites

£8.50

Cook has three new bite-sized party treats. Among them is this higher-welfare British chicken with the classic Thai flavours of lime leaves, lemongrass and ginger.

Mini Thai Salmon Fishcakes

£8.50

For the pescatarian in your life, Cook has replicated the flavours of its chicken bites with sustainably-sourced salmon and coley with a fragrant mix of lemongrass, ginger and Thai spices.

Mini Salmon Frittatas

£8.50

Free-range egg frittatas with kiln-roasted salmon, semi-dried tomato, mature Cheddar cheese, dill and horseradish

Duck & Hoisin Puffs

£8.50

Like a sausage roll but fancier. Shredded higher-welfare roast duck with Cook’s handmade hoisin sauce, wrapped in puff pastry and sprinkled with sesame seeds.

Caramelised Shallot, Celeriac & Stilton Tarte Tatin

£16

This vegetarian confection is made with puff pastry topped with red onion marmalade, roasted celeriac, with a ring of shallots, and a stilton and Somerset cheddar fondant centre.

Roasted Chicken Breasts in a Port & Merlot Jus

£15

Cook decided to take the small Christmas dinner to the next level with its double wine jus. The dish comprises two higher-welfare British chicken breasts in a classic port and perlot wine jus with roasted shallots and chestnut mushrooms.

Duck & Venison Pithivier Pie

£35

There are no half measures in this Christmas range as Cook focuses on two of the most decadent meats, with a sprinkling of bacon for good measure. A slow-cooked duck and British venison puff-pastry pie, with caramelised lardons, celeriac, red wine and port.

Venison En Croute

£30

Wild British venison fillets with red wine, spinach and chestnut mushrooms, individually wrapped in golden puff pastry.

Turkey Dinner

Up to £189.50

Cook’s Christmas classic turkey dinner ranges in size from portions to serve between two and 12 people.

The smaller two-person and four-person roasts feature turkey breast, while the eight-person and 12-person feasts come with a full crown. Whether breast or crown, each is higher-welfare English meat wrapped in sweet-cure bacon, stuffed with a spiced apricot, ginger and higher-welfare sausagemeat from Speldhurst butchers.