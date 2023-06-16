Pop-up grocer Raye the Store is to return with its seventh site, in London’s Spitalfields market.

The new store, which will open between 29 June and 30 July, will see Raye return with a full grocery and beverage lineup, after its previous ‘Edition’ focused solely on wellness and beauty products.

In what is a first, it will also include an ice cream bar as part of a partnership with emerging ice cream brand Araw, which will offer a daily selection of tubs and single scoops to go.

Over 200 lines from more than 70 emerging brands will be stocked during the 31-day opening. It includes The Tumeric Co, founded by former Premier League footballer Hal Robson-Kanu, canned wine brand Candour Wine and a range of plant-based meat from Radiant Foods.

The majority of the listings are from UK-founded brands, with around 80% of the lineup being plant-based, Raye founder Nicole Compen said.

As usual, the store will also host a calendar of events including taste and review sessions, panel talks and a weekly yoga session.

Marketeer Compen founded London-based Raye as a way of showcasing emerging brands and give them experience selling in a retail space. Past listings include brands such as OHMG water who have recently announced a listing in Waitrose.

“I created Raye as a destination for discovery – since then we have evolved from offering a beautiful curation of brands to immersive events where customers can experience new offerings and learn about product innovation directly from founders and industry experts,” Compen said.

“We are delighted to partner with ice cream brand Araw during this pop-up as they share our vision for food innovation, creativity and transparent business practices,” Compen added.

The pop-up will be followed by further openings in London this year, she said.

Compen previously told The Grocer she prefers to target higher-end, residential areas to help build repeat customers.

A location on Market Street in Spitalfields sees Raye return to the area where Compen opened her first store in July 2021. This was later followed by stores in Shoreditch, Chelsea, Covent Garden, Regent Street and Notting Hill.