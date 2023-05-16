Africa-inspired farm shop and restaurant Teals is to expand its Somerset business after landing £2.3m in funding.

It has secured its funding package from HSBC UK to build on its existing site on the A303 in South Cadbury and develop an additional location.

It will create 50 additional car parking spots at the current shop and increase retail space by 250 sq m to develop its homeware, gifting, pet and children’s ranges, alongside a new community and wellbeing space.

The funding will also enable Teals to begin developing an additional site, which it hopes to open next year. Expansion would increase opportunities for local producers and makers, said co-founder Ash Sinfield.

Teals specialises in fresh and local produce, with the aim of being an alternative to traditional roadside services. It was founded by Ash and Nick Sinfield after they travelled in Africa, where they bought food from family farm stalls on the sides of roads and in villages.

“When you travel the UK, you can sometimes find yourself in a hostage situation when it comes to amenities,” Ash Sinfield told The Grocer last year. “We wanted to challenge the norm in terms of roadside hospitality and in some ways become a disruptor in the sector.”

Teals had gone from being a local farm shop for people driving past on the A303 to a destination that people visited for locally sourced food, fresh produce and gifts, she added.

“We’ve seen strong growth over the last few years, and this funding will enable us to continue to develop a unique experience on a larger scale,” said Sinfield. “We’re passionate about supporting small businesses and local producers so we’re looking forward to expanding our services.”