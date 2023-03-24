Whether you are an independent retailer or a supplier, this year’s UK Food & Drink Shows is a must-attend event.

Taking place at NEC Birmingham on 24-26 April, it combines Foodex Manufacturing Solutions, Food & Drink Expo, Farm Shop & Deli Show and National Convenience Show. They will encompass food development, manufacturing, grocery, specialist retail, wholesale and foodservice.

Here we look at just a few of the hundreds of innovative products that will appear at the Farm Shop & Deli Show.

Old Duppy sauce

Supplier: Virtue

Stand: M328

Named for duppys, which are ghosts of Caribbean folklore, this range of small-batch, smoked pepper sauce is made in Barbados using local ingredients. The lineup includes Chilli Pineapple, Zesty Jalapeno, Pepper Punch and the mustard-based Traditional Barbados. The hottest sauce in the range is Fyahpooch, which is made with three different varieties of chilli pepper including Carolina Reaper. The sauces are sold in cases of 12, with an rsp of £6.95 for each 150ml bottle.

The Little Oinker Snack Salami

Supplier: Lane Farm Country Foods

Stand: U360

Suffolk Salami offers its single-packed The Little Oinker snacking salami range in Original and With Fennel, which promises a garlicky flavour with a subtle hint of fennel. The Little Oinker as perfect to eat as it is or as part of a charcuterie platter, says the supplier, adding the snack is suited to appearing on a serve-over counter as a impulse purchase. Like all other charcuterie produced at Suffolk Salami, it is made using RSPCA Assured pork reared on the business’s family farm.

Rhubarb Chutney

Supplier: Galloway Lodge Preserves

Stand: M309

Galloway Lodge Preserves developed this specifically with strong cheese in mind. It aims to highlight the supplier’s 50 years of Scottish heritage while also engaging with the British cheese scene. “Our Rhubarb Chutney makes the perfect gift when your customer is invited to friends for dinner and is looking for a quick and quality gift, or as a classic accompaniment to your customer’s cheeseboard at home,” says the supplier. Sold in a pack of eight 115g jars, the chutney has an rsp of £2.55.

Coconut Fibre Scrubbers

Supplier: Eddingtons

Stand: S288

Made from cellulose, recycled plastic and coconut husk, these scrubbers are free from triclosan and chemicals, while offering a heavy-duty abrasive with a coconut scent. “As a company, we believe that everything we do should be done sustainably,” says Eddingtons. “What this means is that for every ounce of plastic we use, an ounce of plastic is collected from the environment and recycled into social plastics.”

Cambridge Confectionery Chocolate Finger Taster Box

Supplier: Calico Cottage

Stand: T289

Pitched as ideal for choc fans who can never decide on one flavour, Cambridge Confectionery Chocolate Finger Taster Box is handmade in Cambridgeshire. It contains 36x18g pieces across Rocky Road, Milk Chocolate Salted Caramel, Dark Chocolate Salted Caramel, Dark Raspberry, Milk Chocolate Drizzle, Dark Chocolate Drizzle, Strawberries & Cream, Cookies ‘n’ Cream and Honeycomb Crunch.

A l’Olivier Courgette & Mint Vinegar

Supplier: A l’Olivier

Stand: T320

This premium vinegar (rsp: £11.50/200ml) promises a unique flavour, having been crafted for smoothness and balance of sweet and sour, combining the flavour of courgette and the freshness of crushed mint. It is suitable for summer salads and also goes well in meat marinades for BBQ season. Supplier A l’Olivier says the vibrancy and premium packaging gives the product standout on-shelf appeal.

Uplifting Moments

Supplier: English Tea Shop UK

Stand: N298

This is part of the English Tea Shop UK’s Moments Collection – designed as a gifting product to make “shared moments extra special with friends, families and anyone who is simply looking to add more life to everyday moments”. This pack (rsp: £15.39) contains 32 teabags – eight each of Cranberry, Hibiscus & Rosehip; Apple, Rosehip & Cinnamon; Green Tea Matcha & Cocoa; and Ceylon Cinnamon.

Crustarmor soups

Supplier: Holleys Fine Foods

Stand: S331

With a history stretching back to 1955, French supplier Crustarmor creates traditional, premium soups, sauces, bisques, butters and rillettes. Among the products in its range are:

Langoustine Bisque – thick cream soup puréed and strained for a fine, smooth result.

Lobster Butter – used in the preparation of many soups and dishes, or spread on bread and crackers.

Rouille Sauce – thick sauce used as an accompaniment to stews, soups and baked fish.

Smoked Trout Rillettes – like a paté but tends to have a rougher consistency.

By registering for any part of UK Food & Drink Shows, organised by The Grocer publisher William Reed, attendees gain access to all four shows.