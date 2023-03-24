Whether you are an independent retailer or a supplier, this year’s UK Food & Drink Shows is a must-attend event.
Taking place at NEC Birmingham on 24-26 April, it combines Foodex Manufacturing Solutions, Food & Drink Expo, Farm Shop & Deli Show and National Convenience Show. They will encompass food development, manufacturing, grocery, specialist retail, wholesale and foodservice.
Here we look at just a few of the hundreds of innovative products that will appear at the Farm Shop & Deli Show.
Old Duppy sauce
Supplier: Virtue
Stand: M328
Named for duppys, which are ghosts of Caribbean folklore, this range of small-batch, smoked pepper sauce is made in Barbados using local ingredients. The lineup includes Chilli Pineapple, Zesty Jalapeno, Pepper Punch and the mustard-based Traditional Barbados. The hottest sauce in the range is Fyahpooch, which is made with three different varieties of chilli pepper including Carolina Reaper. The sauces are sold in cases of 12, with an rsp of £6.95 for each 150ml bottle.
The Little Oinker Snack Salami
Supplier: Lane Farm Country Foods
Stand: U360
Suffolk Salami offers its single-packed The Little Oinker snacking salami range in Original and With Fennel, which promises a garlicky flavour with a subtle hint of fennel. The Little Oinker as perfect to eat as it is or as part of a charcuterie platter, says the supplier, adding the snack is suited to appearing on a serve-over counter as a impulse purchase. Like all other charcuterie produced at Suffolk Salami, it is made using RSPCA Assured pork reared on the business’s family farm.
Rhubarb Chutney
Supplier: Galloway Lodge Preserves
Stand: M309
Galloway Lodge Preserves developed this specifically with strong cheese in mind. It aims to highlight the supplier’s 50 years of Scottish heritage while also engaging with the British cheese scene. “Our Rhubarb Chutney makes the perfect gift when your customer is invited to friends for dinner and is looking for a quick and quality gift, or as a classic accompaniment to your customer’s cheeseboard at home,” says the supplier. Sold in a pack of eight 115g jars, the chutney has an rsp of £2.55.
Coconut Fibre Scrubbers
Supplier: Eddingtons
Stand: S288
Made from cellulose, recycled plastic and coconut husk, these scrubbers are free from triclosan and chemicals, while offering a heavy-duty abrasive with a coconut scent. “As a company, we believe that everything we do should be done sustainably,” says Eddingtons. “What this means is that for every ounce of plastic we use, an ounce of plastic is collected from the environment and recycled into social plastics.”
Cambridge Confectionery Chocolate Finger Taster Box
Supplier: Calico Cottage
Stand: T289
Pitched as ideal for choc fans who can never decide on one flavour, Cambridge Confectionery Chocolate Finger Taster Box is handmade in Cambridgeshire. It contains 36x18g pieces across Rocky Road, Milk Chocolate Salted Caramel, Dark Chocolate Salted Caramel, Dark Raspberry, Milk Chocolate Drizzle, Dark Chocolate Drizzle, Strawberries & Cream, Cookies ‘n’ Cream and Honeycomb Crunch.
A l’Olivier Courgette & Mint Vinegar
Supplier: A l’Olivier
Stand: T320
This premium vinegar (rsp: £11.50/200ml) promises a unique flavour, having been crafted for smoothness and balance of sweet and sour, combining the flavour of courgette and the freshness of crushed mint. It is suitable for summer salads and also goes well in meat marinades for BBQ season. Supplier A l’Olivier says the vibrancy and premium packaging gives the product standout on-shelf appeal.
Uplifting Moments
Supplier: English Tea Shop UK
Stand: N298
This is part of the English Tea Shop UK’s Moments Collection – designed as a gifting product to make “shared moments extra special with friends, families and anyone who is simply looking to add more life to everyday moments”. This pack (rsp: £15.39) contains 32 teabags – eight each of Cranberry, Hibiscus & Rosehip; Apple, Rosehip & Cinnamon; Green Tea Matcha & Cocoa; and Ceylon Cinnamon.
Crustarmor soups
Supplier: Holleys Fine Foods
Stand: S331
With a history stretching back to 1955, French supplier Crustarmor creates traditional, premium soups, sauces, bisques, butters and rillettes. Among the products in its range are:
- Langoustine Bisque – thick cream soup puréed and strained for a fine, smooth result.
- Lobster Butter – used in the preparation of many soups and dishes, or spread on bread and crackers.
- Rouille Sauce – thick sauce used as an accompaniment to stews, soups and baked fish.
- Smoked Trout Rillettes – like a paté but tends to have a rougher consistency.
By registering for any part of UK Food & Drink Shows, organised by The Grocer publisher William Reed, attendees gain access to all four shows.
