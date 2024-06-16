Morrisons will air a new TV advert tonight to celebrate 125 years since its founder William Morrison first started the business as a market stall in Bradford.

The 40-second long ad called ‘Over the counter, over the years’ tracks a conversation between Morrisons staff and shoppers across different time periods during the past 125 years. It will first air on Channel 4 during 24 Hours in A&E.

The ad highlights Morrisons’ Market Street offer, which The Grocer revealed was singled out as a “shining light” for the business by new CEO Rami Baitiéh at a supplier trade briefing in Harrogate last week.

It sees customers buying fresh British food including mature cheddar, sliced loaves, freshly caught and filleted fish and sirloin steaks before the ad finishes with a customer purchasing doughnuts from a modern-day Market Street counter.

It is part of a wider campaign that includes a number of Market Street-focused promotions across TV, radio, press, digital display, social media and out-of-home, as well as in-store and across the retailer’s website.

Retro recipes from each decade of the past 125 years will also be shared across Morrisons’ social channels, website and blog. There will be further activity in terms of in-store offers and a competition for its More Card members to become a ‘More Points Millionaire’. The retailer is also setting up a new £1m charitable fund to enhance community spaces across the UK.

“For 125 years, since William Morrison founded our company, customers have been enjoying our great-quality British food,” said Baitiéh.

“A lot has evolved during that time and we have gone from a single market stall to having our famous Market Street counters with skilled colleagues such as our butchers, fishmongers, and bakers in our stores nationwide.

“One thing that has remained constant throughout is our commitment to offering great-tasting affordable food for everyone. We look forward to celebrating this milestone moment, and the legacy of William Morrison and Sir Ken, with our customers over the coming weeks.”