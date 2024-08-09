It’s been a week of violence, unrest and conflict across the country. As The Grocer went to press, the threat of continued riots appeared to be dying down. But regardless of what happens next, many retailers will be counting the cost of the violence, which has spread everywhere from Belfast to Bristol.

Some particularly heartbreaking stories have come from the convenience sector. Like the independent store in Walton, Merseyside that was set on fire just a year after opening – as reported by our sister title Convenience Store. Or the retailer that had to set up a GoFundMe after suffering £25,000 in damages.

The mults have suffered, too. As we reported this week, Sainsbury’s, Greggs and Iceland were among the big-name retailers to be caught up in the weekend looting.

In particular hotspots, some retailers have reduced their hours, some have boarded up windows, and others have made the tough decision not to open at all.

The level of violence will no doubt give further impetus to Labour’s Crime & Policing Bill, which promises a crackdown on retail crime – estimated to cost £3.3bn a year [BRC]. Retailers themselves will likely feel compelled to adopt more anti-crime measures such as bodycams and AI tech, which were gathering pace even before the events of the past week.

But in the immediate aftermath, what retailers and their staff need most is support. Major trade associations such as the BRC and ACS have put together forums and advice, while GroceryAid is fielding calls through its helpline, and arranging for trauma counsellors to visit sites where necessary.

In some cases, like those c-stores damaged by violence, the immediate need will be financial support. In other cases, it will be about management simply showing support for staff working on the shop floor – and letting them know discrimination won’t be tolerated.

As the industry is left picking up the pieces, it would be easy to feel despondent. But if we’ve learned anything from Covid and the cost of living challenges, it’s that the sector is resilient in the face of a crisis – and it will get through this one.