Supermarkets and suppliers are being encouraged to highlight their support for shopworkers across the food and drink sector ahead of GroceryAid Day 2023.

The day, which is set for Wednesday 10 May, will see the launch of Always Open, an awareness campaign signposting store workers to GroceryAid’s confidential helpline, online support and financial grants.

The charity aims to remind workers within the sector that it remains on hand “24 hours a day, 365 days a year” should they need assistance.

“This year’s GroceryAid Day is gearing up to be our most successful awareness day to date, with more than 265 companies already committing to undertaking awareness activities on the day” said Mandi Leonard, GroceryAid welfare director.

“It is fantastic to see the industry get behind the important task of letting colleagues throughout the industry, from all roles and responsibilities, understand that this free and confidential emotional, practical and financial support is available to them and their households.”

Businesses looking get involved can order a range of printed leaflets, wallet cards and stickers from GroceryAid’s website. They can also download digital assets, including email signatures, screensavers and social media backgrounds highlighting the day.

This year’s GroceryAid day come after figures published by the trade union Usdaw in March showed shopworkers faced higher levels of abuse compared with pre-pandemic levels. Of the 7,775 retail workers surveyed, 74% were verbally abused, 49% were threatened by a customer, and 8% were assaulted over the past year.