Tesco and Unilever have launched a major new phase of a campaign to help families suffering from hygiene poverty in the UK.

The companies have joined forces with In Kind Direct, a charity founded in 1996 by King Charles.

Running until 7 March in stores and online, the campaign will donate a free personal care product from Dove, Radox, Tresemmé or Simple to those in need whenever shoppers purchase two of the products involved.

It is being promoted with prominent gondola end position at 365 Tesco stores across the UK, along with point of sale marketing and branding.

The items will be distributed by In Kind Direct to charitable organisations at the heart of local communities across the UK, including food banks, community centres and family welfare associations.

More than 400,000 products were donated when the initiative first ran between September and October last year, supporting over 1,391 charities.

In Kind Direct works with charitable organisations and companies to ensure people have access to the products they need to keep clean and well. They receive donated products, which they sort, store and distribute to thousands of local charitable organisations in their network, who are being increasingly relied upon in their local communities, but are having to support more people with fewer resources.

Research conducted on behalf of the charity last year found almost half of low-income households have had to go without hygiene products because they can no longer afford them.

“It’s great to have launched our second campaign and to share our commitment to working together to respond to the growing issue of hygiene poverty,” said Unilever general manager personal care UK&I Chris Barron.

“We know that together we can do more. By each bringing the insight and expertise of our teams to this campaign and partnership, we can take a more holistic approach to tackling hygiene poverty. Our campaign raises further awareness of this growing issue with Tesco shoppers across the UK whilst ensuring more donations of essential hygiene products are reaching the local charities in the In Kind Direct network throughout the year.”

Tesco head of health campaigns Oonagh Turnbull added: “It is worrying that hygiene poverty is a growing issue for many in the UK and we are very pleased to be working with Unilever and In Kind Direct again on this crucial campaign.”