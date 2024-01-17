Sushi Daily has launched a chopstick sleeve made from excess salmon skin from some of its counters, as part of a new sustainability trial.

The limited-edition product has been made using 938 salmon skin offcuts taken from five of its kiosks in Paris. After being removed from the salmon, the skins – which would usually be wasted – were then frozen and transported to a French leather manufacturer, where they were made into 1,150 individual sleeves.

The products are currently on sale online via the chain’s sister-brand Kelly Loves, a snack brand founded by Sushi Daily founder Kelly Choi. They cost £21.95.

“We are committed to reducing materials and food waste, and making chopstick holders out of salmon skin is our latest innovation,” said Romy Miller, Sushi Daily marketing manager.

“The reusable set of metal chopsticks and upcycled custom holder adds another feel-good dimension to the sushi experience, and what’s more, we’ve ensured every part of the production process is environmentally-friendly too,” Miller added.

The limited-edition trial forms part of owner KellyDeli’s efforts to reduce food waste across its network of 1,000 kiosks globally – which includes 163 Sushi Daily counters in Waitrose and Asda stores – by 50% by 2025.

KellyDeli stores in the UK collect and redistribute surplus food at the end of each day through a partnership with food app Too Good To Go. The retailer has also launched a rice salad pot made from the cut-off ends of sushi rolls that would otherwise be binned. The product sells for £2.05, with 20p from each purchase being donated to food charity Action Against Hunger.

The news follows the launch of Sushi Daily’s first-ever loyalty scheme in October 2023. The points-based initiative – called Sushi Daily Club – enables customers to unlock free packs of sushi once they’ve collected enough stamps.