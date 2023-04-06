Wincanton has opened its first centralised operation hub in Scotland, marking the company’s commitment to expanding its services in the country.

The supply chain specialist has centralised its Scottish operations at the new site, which is located in the strategic central belt region 12 miles east of Glasgow.

The new Scotland Gateway hub replaces previously subcontracted services, making Wincanton’s operations in the country more efficient both for the business and its customers, it said.

It now provides customers an integrated range of services across warehousing, storage and transport.

All public and industrial, general merchandise and e-fulfilment divisions will run from the new hub by July 2023.

“Our new Scotland Gateway site is a testament to Wincanton’s long-term commitment to Scotland, supporting the strategically important central belt and the economy through trade and jobs”, said Derek Stirling, Wincanton’s country manager for Scotland.

“This will improve our customers’ services across the entirety of the United Kingdom, cementing Wincanton’s position as a partner for each and every one of the four nations.”

The new shared user supply chain hub is expected to create up to 100 new jobs including more flexible operational and driver roles.

Wincanton will also run its ‘People Campus’ recruitment and training initiative to “meet the recruitment and resourcing challenges being faced in supply chains and logistics”.

Stephanie Callaghan, MSP for Uddingston & Bellshill, also welcomed the news, highlighting the positive impact on local jobs and skills training “all at the beating heart of the Scottish economy”.

“I look forward to strengthening our relationship with the group in the year ahead,” she said.