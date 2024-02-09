Co-op is offering in-app access to Member Prices on Uber Eats, a UK supermarket first for a delivery aggregator app.

The retailer’s Member Prices discounts apply to 250 products listed by Co-op on the Uber Eats app, which shoppers can claim by inputting their membership number when checking out.

The move builds on the partnership between Uber Eats and the convenience retailer struck in 2022, with around 1,000 Co-op stores now available through the platform.

“Growing and innovating our online channels is a fundamental part of our approach, and our members are at the heart of our business,” said Co-op e-commerce director Chris Conway.

“Co-op membership is a different way of doing business, and by working with Uber Eats in this way we can provide greater financial benefits to our members, who own our business, through lower prices and savings across an extensive choice of everyday groceries.”

The launch follows a revamping of Co-op’s membership offer last month, which saw the society channel all its loyalty benefits into Member Prices across its food, insurance, funeralcare and legal services businesses.

A new round of Member Prices was released, including 117 everyday low prices applied within its food business for members, including, for the first time, branded goods.

The Uber Eats functionality, Co-op hopes, will help it “substantially increase” the number of its member-owners from five million to eight million by 2030.

“We are delighted to be leading the industry alongside Co-op to offer Co-op’s Member Prices in-app,” said Uber Eats UK director of grocery and retail Alexander Troughton. “We want to offer the best value and experience for merchants and customers alike and we’ll continue to innovate to do exactly that.”