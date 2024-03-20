Greggs stores are to reopen as usual, after the retailer resolved an IT issue that affected payments across a significant number of its UK branches.

On Wednesday morning, reports began to emerge on social media from disappointed shoppers showing signs in Greggs store windows notifying customers the store was either closed or only able to take cash payments.

Greggs later confirmed it was experiencing “issues accepting payments in our shops” and was working to resolve the issue “as soon as possible”.

A significant proportion of Greggs’ 2,000-plus sites are thought to have been affected by the glitch. It included stores in London, Manchester, Cardiff and Glasgow.

“We have now resolved the technical issue that affected tills in some of our shops earlier this morning,” a Greggs spokeswoman confirmed to The Grocer.

“The majority of shops affected are now able to take card and cash payments again and we expect the issue to be fully resolved shortly. We apologise for the inconvenience this may have caused to our customers.”

The retailer has not yet said what has caused the issue, or when all shops will reopen.

It is the latest major food and drink retailer to suffer IT issues over the past week, after technical problems at McDonald’s affected payment systems and stores across multiple regions including the UK on Friday. McDonald’s blamed the outage on a third-party provider.

Sainsbury’s and to a smaller degree Tesco also suffered from IT glitches over the weekend, with the former having to cancel the majority of online orders, and unable to take contactless payments in a significant number of stores on Saturday. Both maintain that the issues are unrelated.

Greggs did not comment on whether its own IT outage was related to the issues that affected the other retailers.