A ready meal delivery subscription service originally aimed at “gym-goers and fitness lovers” is rebranding as it pursues mainstream appeal.

Lions Prep – which has delivered more than seven million meals since its launch in 2016 – has changed its name to Frive, in what its founder called a “game-changing next step” for the business.

The service was created to help fitness-conscious consumers monitor their nutritional intake and prepare healthy meals quickly, but is now eyeing a much broader customer base.

“Lions Prep has been hugely successful in generating interest and orders from healthy and fitness-conscious customers,” said founder and CEO George Taylor. “However, we recognise that to take the brand to the next level, we need to embrace a proposition that works for millions of people who want to eat well and look after their holistic health, but who don’t have the time to sacrifice convenience.”

The new name was an abbreviation of ‘food to thrive’, the company said. The dot of the ‘i’ in the new name is “a simple food tray, based on the ones it uses for delivery, designed to create cohesive and standout visuals”. The rebrand, created in partnership with creative agency Among Equals, has been in development since last year and also sees Lions Prep’s blue colour scheme switch to green. “The new identity is much more earthy and delicious for a broader audience,” the company said.

Subscribers can choose the number of meals they receive per week, from the three-day meal plan costing £35 per week, to a six-day meal plan, which is delivered in two parts per week, for £60. The microwaveable meals are “carefully sourced, expertly prepared, naturally healthy and delicious” and contain “only real, whole foods” with no UPFs or artificial preservatives, additives, flavourings or sweeteners.

“We want to inspire busy people to eat well, live better, and thrive by delivering high-quality, chef-prepared meals packed with nutrition,” Taylor said. “We have already taken great strides, removing all artificial ingredients and ultra-processed foods from our meals and are committed to the journey of becoming 100% organic, providing pure, real food that’s good for your health and the planet.”

The company has made several senior hires in recent months including ex-Greencore and Gousto operations director Ken Flett as its chief operating officer. The company said its focus through 2024 was primarily on “increasing brand awareness”.