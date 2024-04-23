Amazon has begun stocking a range of products from Jeremy Clarkson’s Diddly Squat Farm Shop brand online and in Amazon Fresh stores.

It is the first major listing for Clarkson’s brand – co-founded with his partner Lisa Hogan – which had previously only been available at the Diddly Squat Farm Shop in the Cotswolds and two other local stores, as well as on the brand’s direct-to-consumer website.

The Amazon listing comes a week ahead of the start of the third series of Clarkson’s Farm on Amazon Prime Video, which documents the presenter and columnist’s efforts to run a 1,000-acre farm.

Several Fresh stores have a dedicated bay for the range, which includes piccalilli, fudge, crisps, honey, jams and marmalades, chutneys, seasonings, rapeseed oil, mayonnaise, beef jerky and coffee. Gifts and homewares are also being sold, like the brand’s ‘This Smells Like My Bollocks’ scented candles, enamel mugs and a glass ‘Cow Juice’ bottle for life. Amazon is selling the products at close to the same price as the brand’s own DTC site.

”Adding exciting and different products from suppliers we know our customers love to Amazon Fresh not only expands our wide selection, but demonstrates how we’re building a best-in-class grocery shopping experience for our customers, whether shopping online or in-store,” said Matt Birch, director, Amazon Fresh UK.

Some items from the range are being sold exclusively online, including the brand’s gin, whisky and vodka, as well as its Hawkstone lager and cider.

Clarkson launched the Diddly Squat Farm Shop in 2020, as part of the first series of Clarkson’s Farm, which aired the following year. Clarkson, in his column in The Times, said he made a profit of £114 for his first year of farming, adding that the wet summer of 2023 pushed him close to selling off the business.

Variety reported the third series of the show would likely be the last as Amazon had been expected to part ways with Clarkson after The Sun published a column in which he stated he hated Meghan Markle “on a cellular level” and suggested she be made to “parade naked” through Britain while people “throw lumps of excrement at her”.

Clarkson apologised for the column, claiming he had written it a hurry.

“Usually, I read what I’ve written to someone else before filing, but I was home alone on that fateful day, and in a hurry,” Clarkson wrote in a lengthy Instagram apology. “So when I’d finished, I just pressed send. And then, when the column appeared the next day, the land mine exploded…I couldn’t believe what I was reading. Had I really said that? It was horrible.”

Late last year, Amazon Studios head of unscripted in the UK Fozia Khan confirmed there would be a fourth series of the show, which would begin shooting this year.

”We are thrilled to bring a range full of Diddly Squat farm personality to Amazon Fresh customers - and I think people will love what they find. Anything you order really will bring a little bit of the Cotswolds to your home,” said Hogan.