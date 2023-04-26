Just Eat is to replace its entire corporate sales fleet with electric vehicles by 2025.

The fleet – which sales teams use to visit prospective restaurant and grocery partners – is currently made up of 175 diesel vehicles.

All will be replaced with electric cars, namely the Cupra Born and Volkswagen ID3.

The move is part of Just Eat Takeaway’s net zero target for its direct operations, and will reduce its carbon emissions by up to 480 tonnes per year.

“Our sales team is committed to providing services to restaurant partners up and down the UK and by replacing all our vehicles with electric vehicles, we are further reducing greenhouse gas emissions and protecting our environment for future generations,” said Leigh Phillipson, Just Eat UK sales director.

Twelve vehicles in the UK corporate fleet have already been replaced by electric cars. All the new vehicles will carry Just Eat branding.

According to research by Churchill Expert, more than three-quarters of UK fleet managers aim to convert their entire fleet to electric vehicles before the government’s ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars comes into effect in 2030.

The electric vehicle initiative is the latest of several sustainability drives from Just Eat. Last month it launched a trial with My Emissions in which participating restaurants on the platform in Brighton display a ‘traffic light’ carbon rating next to their main meals. It’s also working with packaging firm Notpla to provide seaweed-based compostable packaging to restaurants.