Morrisons has rolled out a digital platform across its stores, allowing for real-time paper and mobile coupon validation and settlement.

The supermarket is the first in the UK to adopt the platform, following a partnership with Savi, formerly known as Valassis.

The “closed-loop system” made it easier for brands to distribute mobile coupons – be it via a QR code on a billboard or on pack, in a social media post or brand website – and quicker for retailers to verify and apply the discount, and get reimbursed, Savi said.

“Our partnership with Savi supports Morrisons’ commitment to using digital technology to provide easy, accessible, and convenient services for customers,” a Morrisons spokeswoman said. “Giving shoppers the power to redeem mobile coupon offers in-store is yet another way in which Morrisons strives to serve its customers better.”

The system “signals the beginning of an overhaul of the existing manual and paper-based clearing process” for coupons, and saves checkout staff time checking terms and conditions. The solution also gives brands “better data and insights on customer behaviour and campaign performance”.

Savi had been working with Morrisons, as well as other UK supermarkets, to process paper coupons for decades. The company said it handled £300m worth of coupon discounts annually, clearing 87% of fmcg national brand coupons across more than 19,000 stores nationally.

“We are proud to evolve and extend our long-standing partnership with Morrisons, one of the largest and most dynamic supermarket brands in the UK” said Steve Smith, chief commercial officer at Savi. “We know that Morrisons are constantly striving to improve their customers’ shopping experience, and this partnership offers more convenience and savings than ever before.”

A recent consumer survey by Savi found 72% of shoppers said they would be willing to try a new product or brand if offered a coupon, while 62% said they would consider switching from their regular supermarket in order to redeem a coupon.