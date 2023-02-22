Plant-based meal kit brand Grubby is partnering with vegan chef duo Bosh to offer its customers ready-to-prepare ingredient packs of the pair’s most popular recipes.

The Bosh brand is made up of vegan cooks Henry Firth and Ian Theasby, who rose to fame on the back of their hugely popular YouTube channel which launched in 2016. They’ve since published several vegan cookbooks; collaborated with BrewDog, Kettle Chips, Tesco and Alpro; and launched their own branded product range into supermarkets.

The Grubby partnership involves a range of more than 30 dishes including “Bosh classics” like Dan Dan Smoked Tofu Noodles and Rogan Bosh to “twists on fan favourites” such as Cowboy Chilli Trash Browns and Orzo Ragu Risotto.

At least two Bosh recipes will appear each week on the Grubby menu throughout the year. The companies said they had plans to “expand the range as demand dictates throughout 2023 and beyond”.

“This is a big moment for us,” said Martin Holden-White, founder and CEO of Grubby. “We’ve been fans of Henry and Ian’s work for some time and when we first got talking it was clear our values and missions to make plant-based cooking more accessible to the world were joined at the hip.

“There was an obvious partnership to be had and it’s been a lot of fun working with the guys to make it happen. We’re very excited to get these recipes out into the wild.”

Late last year Grubby secured more than £1m in an oversubscribed crowdfunding round. After launching three years ago, the brand has amassed 35,000 customers and delivered more than 500,000 plant-based meals.

The startup said it had achieved 19% month-on-month revenue growth in 2022, “proving that being a plant-based brand is far from niche”. Year-on-year revenues grew by 400%.

“The recipe kit sector has always interested us in a big way,” said Bosh co-founder Firth, “as ultimately we want fans to be able to cook our recipes in the most hassle free and enjoyable way possible, and what better way to do that than provide all the fresh ingredients straight to their doors with some banging playlists to which they can cook along?”