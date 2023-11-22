Recycling tech company Polytag has signed a deal to print unique barcodes for ethical hydration brand One Water, which it claims will provide ground-breaking new insight into the lifecycle of the brand’s packaging.

One Water’s products will enable consumers to scan Polytag’s GS1 Digital Link QR codes, which will take them to the One Water website, devoted to the company’s philanthropic activities.

Polytag, which has previously worked on providing QR code traceability for companies including Ocado, Co-op and Aldi and is a leading player in the development of technology for digital deposit return schemes, said the latest use of its codes was a “significant step” towards ensuring bottles can be traced through the supply chain.

The codes will feature on One Water’s 500ml still and sparkling water plastic bottles, its 750ml plastic bottle with a sports cap, 330ml still and sparkling water glass bottles, and the 750ml still and sparkling water glass bottles.

“This collaboration with One Water represents a significant milestone in leveraging technology for brand promotion while contributing to the betterment of society,” said Polytag CEO Alice Rackley. “Through this initiative, we aim to redefine the way customers engage with brands and their stories. Our QR codes offer hyper-relevant content about the product the customer is holding, something no other QR code can do right now.”

One Water founder Duncan Goose added: “We’re excited to embark on this journey with Polytag. Their QR-based technology enables our customers to connect with us and learn more about what we do, whilst also providing us with additional insights and opportunities to reduce our impact and future-proof our brand. This partnership further reinforces our commitment to being the UK’s leading ethical hydration brand.”