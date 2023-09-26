Rapid grocer Getir has forged a Europe-wide partnership with Uber, so Uber Eats users can use the app to order Getir groceries.

Getir dark stores have been listed on the Uber Eats app in the UK from today, with sites in the Netherlands and Germany being added in the coming weeks.

Orders will be fulfilled by Getir couriers “ensuring the same high-quality service that Getir customers have come to expect” Getir said.

“This partnership between two strong and well-known international brands brings great advantages to Uber Eats customers,” said Turancan Salur, Getir’s regional general manager, “who now have the option to choose from Getir’s wide range of grocery and convenience products.”

“At the same time, Getir benefits from accessing Uber Eats’ large pool of customers, further contributing to its growth,” he added.

Getir rapid grocery rival Gopuff struck a similar deal with Uber Eats in November last year, allowing customers to use the food courier platform as a shopfront for Gopuff products. Later the same month, quick commerce player Zapp also partnered with Uber Eats, although that partnership involved Uber’s own couriers making the delivery to doorsteps.

Earlier this month, Gopuff announced a similar partnership with Deliveroo, rolled out to customers across 36 locations nationally.

Getir already works with Just Eat across Europe, listing its entire product range on the platform late last year, with deliveries from its dark stores made by Getir couriers.

“We want to ensure customers can use Uber Eats to get almost anything delivered in a matter of minutes, at the touch of a button,” said Eve Henrikson, regional general manager, Uber Delivery EMEA.

“Getir’s vast selection of everyday essentials and ultra-fast grocery delivery model will further enhance our marketplace and ensure more choice and convenience for millions of customers across key European markets.”