Grocery home delivery app Snappy Shopper has expanded to Northern Ireland with a store-to-door trial with Co-op.

The trial covers two Co-op stores – Shankill Road, Belfast and Kings Road, Gilnahirk – allowing customers within a 2.5-mile radius of the stores to have Co-op goods delivered to their doorsteps within an hour.

It is Snappy Shopper’s first step into the Northern Ireland market, having partnered with stores across England and Scotland, but not its first partnership over the Irish Sea. In October last year, it struck a partnership with Ireland’s leading convenience grocery retailer, Centra, to provide the technology and fulfilment for its new home delivery app, Centra Go.

“Expanding into Northern Ireland with Co-op marks the next step in our q-commerce strategy – supporting retailers to drive sales with our seamless technology, and helping consumers with convenient access to groceries,” said Mike Callachan, CEO, Snappy Shopper. “Working with retailers such as Co-op provides shoppers with even more choice when it comes to home delivery solutions.”

Deliveries during the trial with Snappy Shopper are priced at 99p.

For the Co-op, Snappy Shopper app ordering adds to a growing number of delivery options for customers, having already partnered with Amazon, Deliveroo, Just Eat, Uber Eats and Starship Technologies.

“Working with Snappy Shopper fits with our quick and convenient approach to e-commerce – a model which sees products picked fresh in the local store, so the high street store benefits from increased online demand,” said George Hayworth, head of online development at Co-op.

“We continually look for new ways to expand and grow our online offer, and are pleased to launch a trial with Snappy Shopper to provide increased customer choice and access to our products – serving our member-owners and customers close to our stores with what they want and need, when and where they need it,” Hayworth added.