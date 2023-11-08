William Reed is strengthening its authority within the agtech sectors with the launch of AgTechNavigator.com, providing leading independent news, insights and analysis in the growing and vital agtech space.

The new brand will join a stable of global market-leading food and drink focused titles including The Grocer, FoodNavigator.com and NutraIngredients.com, providing business-critical content on innovation, investment and regulation.

Agtech continues to gain international attention as governments, farmers, suppliers and retailers seek to overcome new and emerging challenges – from climate change to conflict – in a bid to feed populations now and in the face of future challenges.

AgTechNavigator.com’s leading and expert news, analysis and multimedia content will uncover pertinent issues and guide industry leaders to ensure the sector remains informed and progressive.

Food-Tech Innovation series

The launch follows William Reed’s acquisition of Rethink Events, organiser of the market-leading World Agri-Tech and Future Food-Tech Innovation series.

The Rethink summits are held in San Francisco, New York, London, Amsterdam, Sao Paulo, Dubai and Singapore, and tackle the issues most crucial to stakeholders throughout the agri-food value chain.

“Over the last 10 years we have built a global network of agtech innovators and investors, and we see a growing appetite for news and analysis of this critical industry,” said Jennie Moss, founder and MD of Rethink Events. “We are excited to be involved in the launch of AgTechNavigator.”

Insight from farm to fine dining

William Reed CEO Charles Reed added: “William Reed has been at the forefront of food industry news for over 160 years, providing insight from farm to fine dining across 60-plus brands globally.”

“Acquiring Rethink gives us unparalleled access to the agtech sector, which is transforming the food industry through innovation and plays a critical role in addressing food security and environmental challenges.

“Therefore it gives us great pleasure to launch AgTechNavigator.com to enable the industry to stay informed in such a dynamic and fast-moving sector.”

Visit AgTechNavigator.com for more information and to register for e-newsletters.