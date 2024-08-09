Tesco is pulling back the curtain on its Christmas 2024 range, showcasing a festive selection blending tradition and contemporary. The retailer’s latest offerings, designed to cater to every palate and occasion, feature a mix of classic dishes with twists that are sure to stand out on holiday tables.
At the heart of the range, Tesco Finest mains offer a luxurious festive feast with highlights including a dark fruit glazed spatchcock duck and a hand-plaited salmon fillet. For shoppers looking to impress guests in the festive party season, the retailer’s party food selection has global influences and British classics with modern twists – stars from the range include fish finger rosti with mushy peas, mini fish pie croquettes and basa fish tacos.
This year, Tesco is expanding its Finest free-from range to ensure no one is left out of the festive fun, saying: “Everyone should be able to enjoy something special this Christmas, no matter their dietary requirements. With new additions for this year, the Tesco free-from range has been created to ensure no one misses out.”
Check out how Tesco’s Christmas 2024 range delivers classic flavours paired with new trends
Mains
Finest Slow Cooked Spatchcock Duck with a Dark Fruit & Balsamic Glaze
Price tbc
British duck infused with rosemary and cherries and finished with a plum, blackberry and balsamic glaze.
Finest Scottish Salmon Plait
Price tbc
Hand-plaited Scottish salmon with a sweet and sticky maple and black pepper glaze.
Finest Roasted Vegetable & Cranberry Star
Price tbc
Winter vegetables in a star-shaped puff pastry centrepiece. With sweet roasted butternut squash and parsnip, chestnuts and cranberries, and crowned with puff pastry stars.
Finest Beef Fillet Wellingtons
Price tbc
Beef fillets, topped with porcini mushroom duxelles. Hand-wrapped in butter-enriched puff pastry and hand-decorated with pastry stars.
British Free-Range Easy Carve Turkey with a Pork, Cranberry & Chestnut Stuffing
Price tbc
British turkey topped with chestnut smoked bacon, finished with a maple and stem ginger glaze.
Sides
Chefs Collection: Three Cheese & Caramelised Leek High-Wall Quiche
Price tbc
Quiche with a blend of Somerset vintage cheddar, regato and emmental cheese, with a layer of leek and onion jam, slow-baked in a buttery vintage cheddar-enriched pastry.
Chefs Collection: Two Chicken & Pork Pâté en Croute
Price tbc
Marinated British chicken layered between British pork, smoked bacon and caramelised onion. In a herb-infused pastry and finished with a Kentish cider and chicken stock jelly.
Winter Cranberry Pork Pie
Price tbc
British pork seasoned with smoked bacon & rosemary, in a hot water crust pastry. Finished with a lightly spiced cranberry & port jelly.
Brie, Bacon & Cranberry Galette
Price tbc
All-butter puff pastry filled with brie and camembert sauce, cherrywood smoked bacon and cranberries.
Party food
Chicken Tsukune Skewers
Price tbc/10-pack
A pack of 10 chicken tsukune skewers.
Fish Finger Rosti with Mushy Peas
£3.50/eight-pack
Basa fish in a salt & vinegar batter with mushy peas & potato rosti.
Chorizo Mac & Cheese Bites
£3.50
Mac & cheese bites made with chorizo.
Cheeseburger Tacos
£3.50/eight-pack
Eight cheeseburger tacos.
Crispy Basa Fish Tacos
£5.50
Crispy basa fish tacos with a light yuzu slaw and a tomato, pineapple & chilli salsa.
Mini Fish Pie Croquettes
£3.50
Mini fish pie croquettes with tartare sauce.
Mini Beef & Gravy Yorkshire Puddings
£3.50/168g
A pack of 12 mini beef and gravy Yorkshire puddings made with pulled beef brisket, rich red wine gravy and horseradish sauce topping.
Finest Pigs In Blankets Yorkshire Puddings
Price tbc/180g
Six-pack of Finest pigs in blankets encased in a mini Yorkshire pudding.
Bubble & Squeak Bites
£3.50/12-pack
Bubble and squeak bites made with fried potato, ham hock and brussels sprouts.
Mini Nduja & Pork Wellington
£5.50
Eight mini nduja and pork wellingtons with a hot honey drizzle.
Finest Crispy Mushroom Parcels with Garlic, Chilli & Lime Dip
Price tbc
A mix of king oyster, wood ear and shiitake mushrooms, enveloped in crispy rice paper. With a nuoc cham sauce dip.
Desserts
Abominable Snowman White Chocolate Character
Price tbc/130g
Made from white chocolate with a decorated face and hollow centre.
Abominable Snowman Snowballs
Price tbc
Fluffy marshmallows covered with a chocolate flavoured coating and snowy desiccated coconut.
Finest Black Forest Christmas Pudding
Price tbc/800g
Finest Black Forest Christmas pudding with glacé cherries.
Finest Chef’s Collection Morello Cherry Chocolate Delice
Price tbc
Inspired by French patisseries. Velvety Belgian chocolate mousse and spiced morello cherry compôte is layered on a chocolate sponge and cocoa feuilletine base. Finished with a dark chocolate mirror glaze, and comes with a liquid gold shimmer to drizzle or flick on to add a personal touch.
Finest Belgian Chocolate & Sea Salted Caramel Snowy Semi Freddo
Price tbh
Sea-salted caramel semifreddo made using British whipping cream and mascarpone cheese. Filled with a layer of Belgian chocolate sauce and slow-baked chocolate meringue. Comes with a pot of shimmer.
Finest Raspberry & Prosecco Panna Cotta Wreath
Price tbc
Made with Finest British whipping cream, Madagascan vanilla and Italian prosecco.
Finest Speculoos & Belgian Chocolate Highwall Cheesecake
Price tbc
A deep filled spiced caramelised speculoos mascarpone cheesecake with a hidden oozing Belgian chocolate sauce.
Mince pies
Finest Rich Plum & Port Mince Pies
Price tbc/four-pack
Iced Topped Mince Pies
Price tbc/six-pack
Lattice Top Puff Pastry Mince Pies
Price tbc/four-pack
Free-from
Finest Honeycomb Bauble
£10/605g
Almond & Orange Mincemeat Slices
£2.50/176g
Four gluten-free pastry bases with mincemeat, topped with orange and almond frangipane and flaked almonds.
Finest Sticky Toffee Tarts
£3/four-pack
Pastry cases with a sticky toffee filling and topped with shimmered pecan nuts.
