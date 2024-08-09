Tesco is pulling back the curtain on its Christmas 2024 range, showcasing a festive selection blending tradition and contemporary. The retailer’s latest offerings, designed to cater to every palate and occasion, feature a mix of classic dishes with twists that are sure to stand out on holiday tables.

At the heart of the range, Tesco Finest mains offer a luxurious festive feast with highlights including a dark fruit glazed spatchcock duck and a hand-plaited salmon fillet. For shoppers looking to impress guests in the festive party season, the retailer’s party food selection has global influences and British classics with modern twists – stars from the range include fish finger rosti with mushy peas, mini fish pie croquettes and basa fish tacos.

This year, Tesco is expanding its Finest free-from range to ensure no one is left out of the festive fun, saying: “Everyone should be able to enjoy something special this Christmas, no matter their dietary requirements. With new additions for this year, the Tesco free-from range has been created to ensure no one misses out.”

