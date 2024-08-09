Tesco is pulling back the curtain on its Christmas 2024 range, showcasing a festive selection blending tradition and contemporary. The retailer’s latest offerings, designed to cater to every palate and occasion, feature a mix of classic dishes with twists that are sure to stand out on holiday tables.

At the heart of the range, Tesco Finest mains offer a luxurious festive feast with highlights including a dark fruit glazed spatchcock duck and a hand-plaited salmon fillet. For shoppers looking to impress guests in the festive party season, the retailer’s party food selection has global influences and British classics with modern twists – stars from the range include fish finger rosti with mushy peas, mini fish pie croquettes and basa fish tacos. 

This year, Tesco is expanding its Finest free-from range to ensure no one is left out of the festive fun, saying: “Everyone should be able to enjoy something special this Christmas, no matter their dietary requirements. With new additions for this year, the Tesco free-from range has been created to ensure no one misses out.”

Check out how Tesco’s Christmas 2024 range delivers classic flavours paired with new trends

Mains
Finest Slow Cooked Spatchcock Duck with a Dark Fruit & Balsamic Glaze

Price tbc

British duck infused with rosemary and cherries and finished with a plum, blackberry and balsamic glaze.

 

Finest Scottish Salmon Plait

Price tbc

Hand-plaited Scottish salmon with a sweet and sticky maple and black pepper glaze.

 

Finest Roasted Vegetable & Cranberry Star

Price tbc

Winter vegetables in a star-shaped puff pastry centrepiece. With sweet roasted butternut squash and parsnip, chestnuts and cranberries, and crowned with puff pastry stars.

 

Finest Beef Fillet Wellingtons

Price tbc

Beef fillets, topped with porcini mushroom duxelles. Hand-wrapped in butter-enriched puff pastry and hand-decorated with pastry stars.

 

British Free-Range Easy Carve Turkey with a Pork, Cranberry & Chestnut Stuffing

Price tbc

British turkey topped with chestnut smoked bacon, finished with a maple and stem ginger glaze.

 

Sides
Chefs Collection: Three Cheese & Caramelised Leek High-Wall Quiche

Price tbc

Quiche with a blend of Somerset vintage cheddar, regato and emmental cheese, with a layer of leek and onion jam, slow-baked in a buttery vintage cheddar-enriched pastry.

 

Chefs Collection: Two Chicken & Pork Pâté en Croute

Price tbc

Marinated British chicken layered between British pork, smoked bacon and caramelised onion. In a herb-infused pastry and finished with a Kentish cider and chicken stock jelly.

 

Winter Cranberry Pork Pie

Price tbc

British pork seasoned with smoked bacon & rosemary, in a hot water crust pastry. Finished with a lightly spiced cranberry & port jelly.

 

Brie, Bacon & Cranberry Galette

Price tbc

All-butter puff pastry filled with brie and camembert sauce, cherrywood smoked bacon and cranberries.

 

Party food
Chicken Tsukune Skewers

Price tbc/10-pack

A pack of 10 chicken tsukune skewers.

 

Fish Finger Rosti with Mushy Peas

£3.50/eight-pack

Basa fish in a salt & vinegar batter with mushy peas & potato rosti.

 

Chorizo Mac & Cheese Bites

£3.50

Mac & cheese bites made with chorizo.

 

Cheeseburger Tacos

£3.50/eight-pack

Eight cheeseburger tacos.

 

Crispy Basa Fish Tacos

£5.50

Crispy basa fish tacos with a light yuzu slaw and a tomato, pineapple & chilli salsa.

 

Mini Fish Pie Croquettes

£3.50

Mini fish pie croquettes with tartare sauce.

 

Mini Beef & Gravy Yorkshire Puddings

£3.50/168g

A pack of 12 mini beef and gravy Yorkshire puddings made with pulled beef brisket, rich red wine gravy and horseradish sauce topping.

 

Finest Pigs In Blankets Yorkshire Puddings

Price tbc/180g

Six-pack of Finest pigs in blankets encased in a mini Yorkshire pudding.

 

Bubble & Squeak Bites

£3.50/12-pack

Bubble and squeak bites made with fried potato, ham hock and brussels sprouts.

 

Mini Nduja & Pork Wellington

£5.50

Eight mini nduja and pork wellingtons with a hot honey drizzle.

 

Finest Crispy Mushroom Parcels with Garlic, Chilli & Lime Dip

Price tbc

A mix of king oyster, wood ear and shiitake mushrooms, enveloped in crispy rice paper. With a nuoc cham sauce dip.

 

Desserts
Abominable Snowman White Chocolate Character

Price tbc/130g 

Made from white chocolate with a decorated face and hollow centre.

 

Abominable Snowman Snowballs

Price tbc

Fluffy marshmallows covered with a chocolate flavoured coating and snowy desiccated coconut.

 

Finest Black Forest Christmas Pudding

Price tbc/800g

Finest Black Forest Christmas pudding with glacé cherries.

 

Finest Chef’s Collection Morello Cherry Chocolate Delice

Price tbc

Inspired by French patisseries. Velvety Belgian chocolate mousse and spiced morello cherry compôte is layered on a chocolate sponge and cocoa feuilletine base. Finished with a dark chocolate mirror glaze, and comes with a liquid gold shimmer to drizzle or flick on to add a personal touch.

 

Finest Belgian Chocolate & Sea Salted Caramel Snowy Semi Freddo

Price tbh

Sea-salted caramel semifreddo made using British whipping cream and mascarpone cheese. Filled with a layer of Belgian chocolate sauce and slow-baked chocolate meringue. Comes with a pot of shimmer.

 

Finest Raspberry & Prosecco Panna Cotta Wreath

Price tbc

Made with Finest British whipping cream, Madagascan vanilla and Italian prosecco.

 

Finest Speculoos & Belgian Chocolate Highwall Cheesecake

Price tbc

A deep filled spiced caramelised speculoos mascarpone cheesecake with a hidden oozing Belgian chocolate sauce.

 

Mince pies
Finest Rich Plum & Port Mince Pies

Price tbc/four-pack

 

Iced Topped Mince Pies

Price tbc/six-pack

 

Lattice Top Puff Pastry Mince Pies

Price tbc/four-pack

 

Free-from
Finest Honeycomb Bauble

£10/605g

 

Almond & Orange Mincemeat Slices

£2.50/176g

Four gluten-free pastry bases with mincemeat, topped with orange and almond frangipane and flaked almonds.

 

Finest Sticky Toffee Tarts 

£3/four-pack

Pastry cases with a sticky toffee filling and topped with shimmered pecan nuts.

