Tesco has launched a dedicated Best of British page on its groceries website.

It said it would make it easier for customers across the UK to shop British-grown and produced food, and support British farmers and producers in the process.

The website will bring together more than 500 British products, including hundreds of locally produced items, fruit & vegetables, meat, fish, eggs and dairy products.

Tesco is the latest retailer to bring in this measure, joining Aldi, Co-op, Morrisons, Ocado, Sainsbury’s and Waitrose in implementing a British-focused web page.

The move follows a campaign launched by MP Dr Luke Evans and signed by 110 MPs calling for supermarkets to incorporate a ‘Buy British’ section online.

“It’s great to see the UK’s largest supermarket join other major retailers in implementing an online ‘Buy British’ section which will support our farmers and give consumers greater choice,” said Evans.

“This is really welcome news and a step forward in supporting our nation’s food growers and producers by showcasing over 500 home-grown items, with everything from meat and vegetables to dairy products now easier to find on the ‘Best of British’ tab.”

Tesco has also published a series of recipes on its website for British-inspired meals such as spring potato salad, and apple and berry crumble.

“Supporting British farmers, growers and suppliers remains critical to ensuring we have a robust food industry here in the UK, and we count ourselves as proud champions of British agriculture, striving to source produce from the UK wherever possible,” said Ashwin Prasad, Tesco’s chief commercial officer.

“Our customers share our love for British produce, and we want to do all we can to make it as easy to find as possible, no matter how they shop with us, so we’re thrilled to be launching our Best of British page on our groceries website, bringing together over 500 quality, affordable British products to choose from,” he added.

Tesco said it had provided an additional £75m in support for its beef, lamb, pork, chicken and egg farmers, as well as establishing a series of Sustainable Farming Groups to support producers.

“We’re really proud of the fact our cows here in Cheshire provide Tesco customers with some of the best-quality milk anywhere in the UK, and we’re thrilled to be part of Tesco’s new Best of British page,” said Amie Lovatt, Tesco dairy farmer. “The farming sector has gone through some tough times recently, so it’s vital British produce continues to be championed by the likes of Tesco and others across the food industry.”