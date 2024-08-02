Co-op is expanding its meal deal offer with the addition of its in-store bakery range for the first time.

The new trial will run for 12 weeks across Co-op stores nationally, with a swathe of bakery lines forming part of the meal deal as a side or snack.

These include Co-op’s Irresistible All Butter Croissants, Bakery Apple Crown with Almond Danish Pastry, and its new Cinnamon Cruffin. This is a hybrid of a croissant and muffin that has a “flaky croissant exterior with a soft buttery centre crowned with a delectable cinnamon sugar dusting”.

The bakery lines can be included in both the retailer’s standard and premium meal deals, alongside a main and drink, costing £4 and £5.50 respectively. Co-op members can access a standard meal deal for £3.50 and the premium offer for £5.

The move looked to meet the growing need for ‘on the go’ meal solutions beyond lunchtime, particularly breakfast, Co-op said.

“We know our members and customers love the meal deal promotion, and, as a convenience retailer, it is vitally important to us so we work hard to offer a wide range of options, delicious products and great value for our on-the-go meal solutions,” said Co-op commercial buying manager Lyndsey Thornton.

“Our latest offer will be available across all our delicious loose bakery items, providing an even wider choice of options to appeal to shoppers beyond their just their lunchtime, into breakfast or after work.”