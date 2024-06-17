Co-op is installing parcel lockers at 100 more stores, as it accelerates its partnership with InPost.

The rollout will expand Co-op’s parcel locker network to over 150 stores by the end of 2024.

It aims to bring convenient parcel collection and return services to more communities across the UK as locker use grows in popularity, Co-op said.

According to research by InPost and Retail Economics, more than half of consumers are now using delivery lockers for online purchases, as they seek alternatives to home deliveries.

“Our focus is to make things easier and more convenient for our member-owners and customers,” said Co-op e-commerce director Chris Conway.

“With our stores located conveniently in high streets, transport hubs, university campuses and residential developments, InPost Lockers can help residents and time-pressed shoppers in our communities pick up or return parcels at a time that is convenient to them, on their way to or from work, or when they pop out to pick up their groceries, quickly, easily and conveniently.”

InPost UK CEO Neil Kuschel added: “We are delighted to announce the acceleration of our partnership with stalwart retailer, Co-op, enhancing our commitment to accessible parcel services.

“By expanding our network to over 150 Co-op stores during 2024, we’re not just offering convenience but also redefining accessibility. Last year alone, the number of parcels we handled doubled to 46.5 million, proving that UK consumers love the locker experience.

“In fact, over half of UK shoppers have used parcel lockers and 62% of the population in London, Birmingham and Manchester live just a seven-minute walk from an InPost locker. This trend continues to gain momentum and our mission through our partnership with Co-op is to continue driving this growth, and make locker delivery the ‘go to’ choice for the UK consumer.”