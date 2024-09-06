Co-op has moved its entire range of fresh cut roses to be 100% Fairtrade, claiming a UK retail first.

The convenience retailer said the certified roses, sourced from Fairtrade farms in Kenya and Ecuador, reaffirmed its commitment to Fairtrade and dedication to selling high-quality flowers.

Co-op has marked the occasion by rolling out a new packaging design featuring the message “a whole bunch fairer” to highlight the impact of Fairtrade.

It is selling various types of bouquets, including Rose Posy at £3, Rose & Lily at £6 and Luxury Rose Bouquet at £15.

Co-op became the largest UK seller of Fairtrade flowers after moving to 100% African Fairtrade roses in 2012. Last year, it sold more than 71 million Fairtrade stems.

Sales from Co-op’s Fairtrade roses help fund social and community projects across the globe through the Inua Dada programme, which is run by Co-op and its cut flower supplier Flamingo.

This includes a diversity and inclusion programme in Kenya, which aims to empower and support nearly 5,000 female flower farm workers, focusing on training, enhancing economic empowerment, confidence and visibility of women.

Co-op’s conversion comes as Fairtrade celebrates the 30th anniversary of its certified products first appearing on UK supermarket shelves.

“Supporting Fairtrade remains as important to our member owners, customers and to us today as it did when it first began 30 years ago,” said Co-op horticulture buyer Victoria Dallas.

“With Fairtrade communities at the frontline of the climate crisis struggling with the impacts of the unpredictable weather, we’re proud to be continuing to pioneer fairer terms for the flower producers with our latest announcement.”

Fairtrade Foundation partnerships director Kerrina Thorogood said: “We are thrilled Co-op’s roses range is now 100% Fairtrade and congratulate them on becoming the first major retailer to achieve this.

“Customers can now be sure that every beautiful rose bought from a Co-op store has been grown on a farm where workers enjoy better safety standards and working conditions with optimised water use and sustainable farming techniques. What better way to celebrate 30 years of Fairtrade than with a bunch of Fairtrade roses to brighten up your home?”