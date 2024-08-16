Co-op has opened its third store in Wales with franchise partner Universal Retail Group.

The 2,500 sq ft store – on Dumballs Road, Cardiff – follows Universal Retail Group’s previous Co-op store launches this year in Parc Derwen, Bridgend and Morriston, Swansea.

The newest addition features a wide range of fresh and chilled products, including meat, ready meals and food to go, as well as everyday essentials, plant-based products, and alcohol.

There is also a home delivery service available via Deliveroo and parcel collection service InPost Locker.

The trio of store launches with Universal Retail Group brings Co-op a step closer to reaching its target of opening over 500 franchise stores by 2030. Following the launch in Cardiff, Co-op now has 47 franchise stores.

“We are delighted to be opening our third Co-op store this year, following the success of our Co-op stores that we launched together earlier this year in Parc Derwen and Morriston,” said Universal Retail Group operations director Suresh Edirimuni.

“The store’s have had a great response, Co-op offers fantastic quality and value, and our team is enjoying becoming part of local community life – working to serve and support our communities together, conveniently.

“The franchise family at Co-op really have gone above and beyond our expectations in getting us to this point and we really look forward to seeing how this partnership flourishes further. The operational model is a perfect fit for us and allows us to focus on growing the number of stores we operate.”

Co-op Dumballs Roads store manager Ieuan Feeley said: “The whole team is delighted to have the opportunity to launch the newest Co-op store in Wales – we are looking forward to welcoming our member-owners and customers into their brand-new Co-op.

“Our aim is to operate at the heart of local life, and we have worked to develop the range, choice and added services to create a compelling offer to serve our community.”