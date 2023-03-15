Co-op is looking to raise £5m to support young people and families in a new partnership with Barnardo’s.

The partnership with the UK’s largest children’s charity aims to help 750,000 people across the UK with their current and future needs, including access to food and support for their mental wellbeing.

There will also be advice on how to take advantage of future job opportunities, after the Co-op found more than a quarter of those aged 16 to 25 said the rising cost of living will make it harder to get a job, whilst over a third said these factors will negatively impact their mental wellbeing.

Co-op aims to raise the money by engaging colleagues, members and customers in a range of national and local fundraising.

“Our work within communities has shown us the impact the pandemic and the cost of living crisis is having, most especially on young people – there has never been a more important time to support them,” said Co-op CEO Shirine Khoury-Haq.

“Supporting the communities we serve is in our Co-op DNA and a big part of our vision of ‘Co-operating for a Fairer World’. We’re excited to be to working with Barnardo’s as the partnership builds on our ongoing activity to provide young people with access to opportunities, including through the Peer Action Collective that gives young people a voice, our work supporting apprenticeships and our 30 Co-op academy schools.”

Barnardo’s CEO Lynn Perry said: “More than one in four children in the UK are living in poverty and the cost of living crisis will make this worse as families struggle to pay their bills. Growing up in poverty means children are at risk of going hungry, they miss out on opportunities and their mental health suffers – all of which can affect them long into adulthood.

“We are really excited to be working in partnership with Co-op to bring about positive change for children and young people across the UK. Together, we are aiming to help young people access basic needs, like food, improve their mental wellbeing and create better opportunities for their future.”