The Co-op has launched a new advertising campaign promoting its membership pricing.

Launching today (19 July), the multi-channel campaign aims to encourage shoppers to become Co-op members in order to take advantage of the savings.

Pushed across TV, print, digital out of home and social media, the advert will feature a regular Co-op shopper impersonating a donut with the tagline: “Even a proper donut knows members save more with member prices. Sign up and save today.”

The Co-op has committed 65% of its annual marketing budget to promote membership pricing, with the hope to drive acquisition and sales penetration.

“At a time when the cost of living crisis is increasingly prevalent, I’m clear that member prices are now one of the most tangible reasons to join our Co-op,” said Co-op chief membership and customer officer Kenyatte Nelson.

“Along with our creative agency Lucky Generals, we’ve created a disruptive, fun and memorable approach to this campaign designed to grab the attention of consumers, communicating the simple message that members save more to drive new acquisition.

“The premise is simple: there are only upsides to being a Co-op member because we exist to create and return value to our members. Whether that value comes in the form of member prices and personalised offers on products that they love, 2% back on every pound spent on Co-op products, 2% back to local community causes or having a direct say in how the business is run.

“Our members own our Co-op and our Co-op is a wonderful thing to own. I’m excited to see how our ‘Proper Donut’ and our member prices are welcomed.”

The convenience retailer launched member prices in April, offering members the opportunity to earn 2p in every pound spent on own-brand products, which is returned to their digital wallet. It also allows members to give 2p in every pound spent on own-brand products to help fund community causes.