Co-op has signed a new franchise agreement with Zuber Issa’s EG On The Move petrol forecourt business.

The agreement will see seven new Co-op franchise stores open this summer, with the first to launch in Ogden Road, Doncaster, on 11 July.

The other six will be located across the UK, including in Sussex, Buckinghamshire and Scotland.

Co-op and EG On The Move said there was potential to expand their contract with more stores in the future.

Zuber Issa recently revealed plans to build his own forecourt empire, with 120 forecourt sites planned over the next three years. It follows his agreement in June to buy EG Group’s remaining 32 petrol stations that it retained from the £2bn sell-off to Asda last year. The transaction is expected to complete in the second half of 2024.

Co-op also today revealed ambitions to scale up its franchise business to reach over 500 sites by 2030.

With 42 sites so far, Co-op said core areas of growth were focused on where it could “best utilise its leading convenience expertise with quality franchise partners”, including petrol forecourts, universities and healthcare, and independent convenience retailers.

“We are delighted to be working with EG On The Move, our second forecourt partner [alongside SGN Retail], helping us achieve our ambitious plans in this exciting sector,” said Co-op director of partnership development Martin Rogers.

“We look forward to further growing our franchise business, working with partners of pedigree to bring Co-op products and membership to more communities, creating more value for our member-owners.”

EG On The Move CEO Zuber Issa said: “EG On The Move is an acknowledged petrol forecourt and convenience retail destination operator, and we are delighted to have the opportunity to collaborate with Co-op to roll out their new convenience store formats. Following on from this seven-store trial, we look forward to working with Co-op to consider other locations across the network.

“Co-op is a well-established convenience operator, respected in the market and a recognised consumer brand, and this partnership not only promises to enhance our convenience store offer but it will also ensure our customers have access to exceptional fuel retail services including EV charging, a wide choice of essential and premium grocery and merchandise, along with an enjoyable foodservice experience.”