The deadline for entries for the Convenience Awards 2025 has been extended until 10 September.

To help support busy retailers with their entries, they have been given an extra week to enter the highlight of the industry calendar.

There are 13 self-entry categories to choose from, including Sales Colleague of the Year in which retailers can celebrate a member of their team who has gone above and beyond in their role.

There is also the New Store of the Year category which recognises retailers who have expanded their empire, or taken their first steps into the channel over the past year.

The Convenience Awards 2025 takes place on 19 March 2025 at the Victoria Warehouse in Manchester.

Brought to you by Convenience Store, Lumina Intelligence and The Grocer, the deadline for entries is Tuesday 10 September, so log on to https://theconvenienceawards.com/live/en/page/home to enter now!