Source: CACI. For more info visit www.caci.co.uk/contact. Notes: Shopper profiling is measured using Grocery Acorn shopper segmentation. Store catchment data (market share, population, expenditure, spend by household, competition) is within a five-mile radius. For CACI’s shopper segmentation of the other stores we visited this week see the online report at www.thegrocer.co.uk/stores/the-grocer-33

How did you get into retail? I moved to the UK at the age of 18 to do my degree. While I was studying I was working in one of the stores near where I live. I was so inspired by the management team in that store that it made me think about a career in retail. A couple of years later I ended up as a manager in Sainsbury’s. My hope has been that I could do the same for other people, to help them see retail and retail management as a very successful career. I’ve been with Sainsbury’s for around 16 years now. I’ve always been very lucky to work for a company that is so diverse and inclusive. I always feel I’ve had the same opportunities as everybody else to progress in my career.

What was it about the management in that first store that inspired you? It was the way they would look after each other as a team. And I saw how enjoyable this job could be as well as a serious one.

How has this affected your own management style? Something I’ve tried to do in my own career is inspire other people into seeing retail managing as a joyful job and a long-term career.

What’s your favourite part of your day as a store manager? Working with my team definitely is something I really enjoy, and working with the customers. We have such a diverse community at Great Homer Street.

How do you make sure as a store you are serving the local community? We try to stay very close with our community. We make sure we are thinking of our customers in every decision we make. We also do a lot of charity work, including working closely with Neighbourly to redistribute food.

What services does the store offer? We offer clothing as well as Argos and general merchandising.

Your store standards really stood out this week, the store was very clean. How do you ensure standards stay high? It’s all about having great colleague engagement every day, day in, day out. Customers expect great standards from us and we fully understand that.

How are you preparing for Christmas? Christmas is an exciting time of the year, it’s absolutely magical. Customers and colleagues love Christmas. Our Christmas planning has already started. Across the business we are creating 22,000 additional seasonal roles nationwide, including two thousand jobs in Argos. We’re hoping to see these new temporary colleagues starting as early as possible in our store this year.

Are there any particular seasonal items you’re looking forward to seeing in store? Well, the Advent calendar is always my favourite. We’ve also got some beautiful desserts that have been introduced and will be landing in store very soon.

What’s new in store? Today we launched 12 new international Taste the Difference meals for customers. It’s amazing to have such a brilliant offer.

What changes have you been making as a business? We’ve been working on reducing our plastic, such as getting rid of the plastic wrappers on toilet roll and kitchen roll, as well as removing plastic from our baby clothes hangers – all our baby clothes use cardboard hangers now. I think it’s fantastic that we are showing how green we can be as a grocer.