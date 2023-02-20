Lilith Foster-Collins
Asda manages near-perfect score in Online 33
Our shopper was “very satisfied” with the speed of the online order, the quality, prices and shelf-life of the goods
Asda’s Simon Gregg on how it’s retaining online customers during the cost of living crisis
‘We’ve invested heavily in price, while launching money-saving initiatives including the Asda Rewards loyalty app and Just Essentials value range of 300 products’
Waitrose Thatcham: Grocer 33 store of the week
‘Waitrose is full of fantastic partners to work with and it’s always great to work with different people’
Waitrose’s store standards leave its rivals in the dust
Our shopper’s first impression was of a “lovely” Valentine’s display
Premier Foods sees price rises on hundreds of products
Brands such as Loyd Grossman Bisto, Sharwood and Ambrosia are up to 59% pricier since January
Full English breakfast 19% more expensive led by eggs and hash browns
Eggs are up by an average of 41% for a pack of six free-range
Waitrose Ponteland: Grocer 33 store of the week
‘Ponteland is very much a village location. The people who live here are real foodies’
‘Tidiest’ Waitrose wins in week of low store standards
The branch scored 77 points thanks to its “nice atmosphere”
Norwegian salmon tax threatens to push prices even higher
Waitrose was the latest retailer to raise salmon prices this week, according to the Grocer’s KVI
Tesco wins with ‘appealing’ displays and helpful staff
Every staff member our shopper spoke to was ‘polite and helpful’, earning the store full marks on shop floor service
Grocer 33 store of the week: Tesco Tidworth
‘We are situated in a military town, very close to Tidworth Garrison. It’s quite a unique setup in terms of customer base’
Tesco dodging new disputes as Mars Petcare prices soar
Tesco hauled Mars and Heinz products from its shelves last summer; both companies landed big price hikes last month
Morrisons Oxted: Grocer 33 store of the week
‘We started with three food banks we were supporting: it’s now grown to seven and we’ve also got three community fridges’
Morrisons beats discounters to best in-store experience
Morrisons scored 75 points for its efficient and friendly store in Oxted
Price hikes make 5-a-day more expensive, reveals KVI tracker
Fruit & veg prices are on the rise this week, with rising energy costs making it more expensive for Brits to eat healthily.
Heinz avoids repeat of disputes as prices jump at every supermarket
Almost 500 Heinz lines have risen in price across the supermarkets, by as much as 80%
Waitrose Otley: Grocer 33 store of the week
‘Service is so important and our customers really appreciate that extra level of service that we can offer’
KVI tracker: Warburtons leads hikes on bread prices as energy and wheat prices bite
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has been punishing for Warburtons, causing both wheat and gas prices to spike
Pleasant, careful staff help Waitrose Otley top the table
Our shopper was impressed by Waitrose’s meat, deli and bakery counters
10,000 January price hikes at grocers for second year running
Tesco is the retailer with the fewest price increases so far this year