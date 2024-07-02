Winner: Astonish
West Yorkshire homecare brand Astonish is extremely ambitious. From opening a £25m facility to expanding into personal care, it’s broadening its consumer base and seeing its revenue surge.
All the while, it’s taken care to maintain its cost-effective credentials, despite the cost of living crisis, and made significant efforts in sustainability efforts by adopting recycled plastic and plant-based ingredients.
Astonish has demonstrated a deep understanding of consumer needs in the past year, rolling out innovations such as Laundry Liquid and Shake & Fresh carpet freshener. They helped the brand shrug off stiff competition from own label and drive up sales 41%.
A swell in listings also played a part in this success, as the likes of Sainsbury’s, Asda, Morrisons and Waitrose all added Astonish brands to their homecare offers.
Shortlisted:
- Astonish
- Butcher’s Nourishing Food for Dogs
- Felight by Pets Choice
- Grub Club
- Lenor UK
- Marleybones
- OceanSaver
