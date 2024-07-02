Winner: CJ Lang & Son/Spar Scotland
Consisting of the installation of interactive digital screens linked to electronic shelf-edge labels, plus discreet camera technology to manage range and in-store availability, the biggest technology investment in CJ Lang’s history is providing a tantalising three-for-one offer: modernising stores, improving the customer shopping experience and driving productivity.
The impact has been almost immediate, resulting in a significant reduction in hours, which has been reinvested into sales-generating activities. It’s also helped with sustainability goals by eliminating the use of paper at point of sale, and resulted in double-digit growth for sales and footfall in affected stores.
Judges called it a “very comprehensive ESL solution”, while one Spar employee testimonial stated that “in all my 26 years’ service with this company, it is, in my opinion, the biggest game-changer to date”.
Shortlisted:
- B2B Store - B2B WhatsApp Business Platform
- Bestway Vans Direct - Smart Tech for Distribution Gap Management
- The Compleat Food Group & Authenticate - A partnership providing supply chain transparency clarity
- CJ Lang & Son/Spar Scotland - Instore digital innovation to the next level & beyond
- Dunnhumby with VST - Planogram Publisher
