Winner: Love Corn

Healthier snacking disruptor Love, Corn impressed the judges with its brilliant development of the crunchy corn brand, whose HFSS-compliant credentials stole shelf space from bagged snack giants in this highly competitive category.

In particular it cemented its status as a family-friendly snack by adding a lunchbox-friendly multipack format this year. The clever positioning helped Love, Corn triple its distribution in Tesco and secure a swathe of new listings in Sainsbury’s, Co-op, WH Smith and Ocado. As our judges said, its sales figures “speak from themselves”.

Its success is the culmination of several years of clever brand building. Outside of grocery, Love, Corn has partnered with airlines, built a DTC business, hosted sampling drives, and successfully launched in the US, where it’s available at 12,000 distribution points – and counting.

