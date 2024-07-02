Winner: Angus Soft Fruits

Angus Soft Fruits is showing other British fresh produce suppliers how it’s done.

A leading supplier of berries to retailers in the UK, Europe and Ireland, it’s developed new varietals through its in-house breeding programme to extend the season, improve taste, increase yield, improve crop management and lower picking costs.

It’s developed the Angus People Plan (and recruited ex-offenders) to slash churn, staff sickness and agency labour costs while becoming a beacon for tackling modern slavery through its pioneering work and proactive engagement in ethical trade forums.

It’s adopted pioneering new SPA Airlite packaging for its strawberries that eliminates non-recyclable bubble pads across its global supply chain, and seamlessly (and cheaply) integrated new pressboard paper punnets for adoption in its blueberries supply chain.

It’s secured category partnerships with two major UK retailers as part of supply rationalisation tenders, while signing a three-year JBP with a third, a tribute to its consistent delivery of high customer service levels as well as its product and packaging NPD.

And as UK and European growth has levelled off, it’s opened up export markets in Asia and the Far East supplying three major retailers, while its 200-strong workforce now works across five sites covering the UK, Spain, Morocco and Chile.

