Winner: Castell Howell

Welsh foodservice specialist Castell Howell has bounced back strongly from the pandemic and grew sales by 20% in the last year – including its first-ever £1m sales in a single day – while also significantly increasing profits.

Its stellar performance comes having invested significantly in its sales force and delivery fleet, including the addition of 54 new vehicles, while on the ranging side it sourced over 1,000 additional lines from 30 new suppliers.

Crucially Castell Howell also spent the last year ‘future-proofing’ its business expanding geographically, including in north Wales and the west of England.

And while becoming one of the leading food and drink suppliers into the education sector across Wales, it has also targeted new markets including quick service restaurants and put a major focus on other public sector opportunities.

